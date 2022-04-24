Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $152,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,370,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,612,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

