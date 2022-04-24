Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 232.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,356,000 after acquiring an additional 256,237 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 322,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,743. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

