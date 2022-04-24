Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paychex by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,590. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.