Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 258.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 230,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.