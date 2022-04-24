Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 217,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Shares of ECOW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 4,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

