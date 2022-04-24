Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,255. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

