OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.48.

OCANF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

