Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52-week low of $134.18 and a 52-week high of $286.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

