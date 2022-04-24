Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 643,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

