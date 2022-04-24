OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,985 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,409,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,659,796. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.