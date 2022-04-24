OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

