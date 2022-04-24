OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,235 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $15.08 on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

