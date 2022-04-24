OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,223 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

BX traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $110.59. 7,339,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

