OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,443. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

