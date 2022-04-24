OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 161,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

