OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $574,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 1.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,447,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.