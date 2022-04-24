OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

