OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Grifols stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 884,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

