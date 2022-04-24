OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 983 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $10.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.99. 423,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.18. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

