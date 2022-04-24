OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

