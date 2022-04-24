Orchid Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $158.13 million and $28.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.