Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
