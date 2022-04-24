Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.18. 453,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,563. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

