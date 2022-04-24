Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 866 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $20.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.58. 1,464,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,259. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.16.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.