Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 493,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 170.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 449.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.