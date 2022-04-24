Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $9.90 on Tuesday, hitting $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 617,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,944. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.