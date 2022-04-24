Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.03. Pentair posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

