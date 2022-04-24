Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.90.

NYSE PEN opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

