Peony Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $53.77 million and approximately $321,089.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021857 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 207,771,067 coins and its circulating supply is 207,771,967 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.