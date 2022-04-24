PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

