Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Personalis has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $57,717 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

