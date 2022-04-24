Phantomx (PNX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $36,426.42 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

