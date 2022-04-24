Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.