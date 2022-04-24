Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $380,563.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $583,604.43 and approximately $380,563.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002287 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

