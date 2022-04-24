Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 11,881,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,083. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

