PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $642.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,839.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.95 or 0.00788038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00202170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.