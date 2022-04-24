Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 695,446 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 695,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £69,544.60 ($90,482.18).

Shares of Plant Health Care stock opened at GBX 13.38 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.69. Plant Health Care plc has a one year low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 17.60 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

