Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 695,446 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 695,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £69,544.60 ($90,482.18).
Shares of Plant Health Care stock opened at GBX 13.38 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.69. Plant Health Care plc has a one year low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 17.60 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.33.
Plant Health Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
