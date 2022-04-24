Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.