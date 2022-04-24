Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
