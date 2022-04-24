Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

