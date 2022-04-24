PolkaCover (CVR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,536.80 or 1.00012328 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

