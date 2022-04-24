Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,758,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of 158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

