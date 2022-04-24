Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PWCDF traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

