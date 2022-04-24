PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.