PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

