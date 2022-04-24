PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.51.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor purchased 3,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,960 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.18. 516,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,790. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

