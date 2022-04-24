Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of PBH traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,938. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

