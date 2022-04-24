Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

