Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,665 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $561,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

