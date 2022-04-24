Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 68,608 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

