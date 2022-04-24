Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $116.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

